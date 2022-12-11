Utah Retirement Systems Buys 900 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,637,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,266.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of D stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

