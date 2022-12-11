Utah Retirement Systems Has $10.12 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AON were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 3.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.63.

NYSE:AON opened at $305.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

