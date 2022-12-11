Utah Retirement Systems Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $494,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Waste Management by 14.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 148,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

WM stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

