Utah Retirement Systems Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Progressive were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

