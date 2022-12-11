Utah Retirement Systems Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.1 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $247.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

