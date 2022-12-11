Utah Retirement Systems Has $12.82 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $270.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.68.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

