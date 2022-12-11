Utah Retirement Systems Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 58,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

