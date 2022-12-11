Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Netflix were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.37.

Shares of NFLX opened at $320.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.99. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $620.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

