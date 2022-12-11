Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Target were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,301,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Target by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after buying an additional 274,310 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.30. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

