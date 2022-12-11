Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 900 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $297.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.04. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

