Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after acquiring an additional 641,659 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

