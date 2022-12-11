Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CME Group were worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $178.83 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.29 and its 200 day moving average is $190.37.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

