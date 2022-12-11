Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,200 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,555,000 after buying an additional 989,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $171.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

