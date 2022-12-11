Utah Retirement Systems Sells 474 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Humana were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 2.5 %

Humana Dividend Announcement

HUM stock opened at $533.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.35 and a 200-day moving average of $494.05. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

