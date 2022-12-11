Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4,413.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 156,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 153,016 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.30 and its 200-day moving average is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

