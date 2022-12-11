Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Mills were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 72.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 19.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $85.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $87.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

