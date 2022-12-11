Utah Retirement Systems Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $314.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.00. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $320.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.