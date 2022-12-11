Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,968 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,084,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 465,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

