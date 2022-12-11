Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,447 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $34,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,779,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $75.61 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.