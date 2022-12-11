Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,214,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,786,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $141.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

