Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,580 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $312.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $204.11 and a 12-month high of $324.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

