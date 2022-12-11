Virco Mfg. (VIRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, December 12th.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

VIRC stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.53. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Virco Mfg.

(Get Rating)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.