Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €230.00 ($242.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($184.21) to €177.00 ($186.32) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.75.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $31.82.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.