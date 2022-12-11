Wahed Invest LLC Acquires New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

