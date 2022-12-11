Wahed Invest LLC Acquires Shares of 775 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

