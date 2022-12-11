Wahed Invest LLC Buys Shares of 986 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day moving average is $133.98. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

