Wahed Invest LLC Invests $108,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

