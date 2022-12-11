Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Snap-on by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Snap-on by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after buying an additional 142,711 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,820,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Snap-on by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after buying an additional 98,156 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $233.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $245.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.