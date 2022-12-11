Wahed Invest LLC Sells 157 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wahed Invest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3,485.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $234.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,803. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.59.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.