Wahed Invest LLC Sells 198 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Wahed Invest LLC lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,525 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,015 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $728,285 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

