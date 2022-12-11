Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €195.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($205.26) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($210.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($214.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($173.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €172.15 ($181.21) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €167.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €165.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €135.80 ($142.95) and a twelve month high of €180.00 ($189.47).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

