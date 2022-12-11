Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($9.68) to €8.70 ($9.16) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Cuts Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300,000.00%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

