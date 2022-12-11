Wedbush Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $200.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.63.

NYSE LOW opened at $201.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.30. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

