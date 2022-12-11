Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

