West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) CEO Sells $10,515,560.00 in Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $239.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $4,412,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

