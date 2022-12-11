West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.3 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

