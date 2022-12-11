Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WES opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

