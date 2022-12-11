White Pine Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 369.7% during the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $314.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $320.95.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.