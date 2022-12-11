Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$14.37 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.50 and a 12-month high of C$12.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.60%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.44 per share, with a total value of C$84,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,710,917.48. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,600.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

