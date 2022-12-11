Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WZZZY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($35.67) to GBX 2,360 ($28.78) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.68) to GBX 2,640 ($32.19) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($37.19) to GBX 2,800 ($34.14) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.48) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,678.57.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.