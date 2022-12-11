WOO Network (WOO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.15 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. WOO Network has a market cap of $151.21 million and $10.15 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $961.61 or 0.05601850 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00506994 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.05 or 0.30304496 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,193,572 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

