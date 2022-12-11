Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,231 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $568,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

