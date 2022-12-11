Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $92.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

