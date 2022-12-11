Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

WH stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.15 million. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 625.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 157,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 135,709 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 48.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

