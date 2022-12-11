ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Tops $358,648.68

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $358,648.68 and $20.10 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00264904 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00086909 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00059631 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

