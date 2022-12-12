100,394 Shares in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14,040.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

TAIL stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

