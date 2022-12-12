1,100 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 45.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

CF opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.68.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.