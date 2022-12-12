21,363 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Centene by 30.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 12.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 34,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Centene by 79.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $86.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.