382 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 890.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $154.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.79. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

