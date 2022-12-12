38,963 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.